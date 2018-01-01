 Rain washes out 3rd T20I after Munro blitz
Search

Rain washes out 3rd T20I after Munro blitz

After a 20-minute rain delay at the start, only nine overs were possible before the rain returned and the umpires took the players from the field with New Zealand 102 for four.

By: || Updated: 01 Jan 2018 06:45 PM
Rain washes out 3rd T20I after Munro blitz

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand): The second Twenty20 between New Zealand and the West Indies ended as a no-result.

After a 20-minute rain delay at the start, only nine overs were possible before the rain returned and the umpires took the players from the field with New Zealand 102 for four.

Colin Munro blasted a whirlwind 66 off 23 deliveries after the West Indies won the toss and put New Zealand into bat.

Munro equalled his own New Zealand record when he reached his half-century off 18 deliveries.

His rollicking knock included 11 fours, three sixes, and just two singles and a two.

New Zealand remain 1-0 up in the series with the third and final match at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story ECB approves Ben Stokes' IPL participation

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: “Me kisi ka BHAAI nai hoon, I ...
INDIA
Kamala Mills fire: Two managers of 1 Above pub arrested, ...
VIDEO
New Year 2018: Dense fog in Delhi-NCR, visibility less than 50 ...