Rain again washes out day's play at Duleep Trophy

Photo: TwitterJust like yesterday, the third day's play of the four-day match was also washed out because of rain.On the opening day of the final round robin fixture of the tournament, India Green, who dismissed the Blue team for a paltry 177, had reached 100 for three at stumps.Parvez Rasool was the star for India Green with five wickets for 70 runs in 17 overs.Senior India speedster Ishant Sharma, playing a first- class match after six months, bowled a steady line, taking one for 15 in seven overs.The match is headed for a tame draw as India Green still trail India Blue by 77 runs with seven wickets in hand.