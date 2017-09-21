 Rain again washes out day's play at Duleep Trophy
Kanpur: For the second consecutive day, rain washed out the play between India Green and India Blue in the Duleep Trophy here on Thursday.

Just like yesterday, the third day's play of the four-day match was also washed out because of rain.

On the opening day of the final round robin fixture of the tournament, India Green, who dismissed the Blue team for a  paltry 177, had reached 100 for three at stumps.

Parvez Rasool was the star for India Green with five wickets for 70 runs in 17 overs.

Senior India speedster Ishant Sharma, playing a first- class match after six months, bowled a steady line, taking one for 15 in seven overs.

The match is headed for a tame draw as India Green still trail India Blue by 77 runs with seven wickets in hand.

