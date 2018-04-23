Rahane's Johnty-like run out of Rohit brings out stellar reactions from Ritika

The match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals was nothing short of a thriller with the Royals winning by three wickets with two balls to spare. A blistering knock by K. Gowtham saw the Royals climb up to the 5th place on the IPL standings.

The match had its fair share of brilliant moments apart from Gowtham’s 11-ball 33, including a six to finish the match. Some 2 hours before Gowtham stole the limelight, his captain Ajinkya Rahane had brought back memories of Johnty Rhodes by running out his counterpart Rohit Sharma for a first ball duck.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians got off to a bad start as they saw Evin Lewis being knocked out by Dhawan Kulkarni in the first over. Mumbai then fought back in superb fashion through Ishan Kishan (58) and Suryakumar Yadav(72), who led the foundation for a huge score with the biggest partnership of this season.

However, Mumbai lost their way after the partnership was broken. The responsibility of shouldering the visitors past 200 wrested on skipper Rohit Sharma’s shoulders but Rahane had other ideas. The Royals skipper came up with an amazing run out which made sure that the side doesn't score more runs and was restricted to 167.

Rohit set off for a run, without considering Rahane’s brilliance, who got to the ball in lightning speed and knocked the stumps down with a diving throw. Rohit was well short of his crease. Former South African batsman Johnty Rhodes had ran Pakistan's Inzamam-Ul-Haq in similar fashion in the 1992 World Cup in Australia/New Zealand.

Rahane’s brilliance brought about an amazing reaction from Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika, who was present in the stands.