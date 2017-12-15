Rahane's father arrested for crushing 67-yr-old woman to death

New Delhi: Indian Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane's father Madhukar Baburao Rahane's (54) car crushed a woman to death in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district in the wee house of Friday following which he was arrested this afternoon.

The woman was rushed to the hospital by locals but unfortunately she succumbed to injuries.

Reports say Madhukar Rahane's father was rash driving his Hyundai car and could not apply the brakes on time.

"Madhukar Baburao Rahane lost control in the Kangal area and his car hit a woman named Asha Tai Kamble," a news portal quoted a police official's statement.

Rahane’s family was travelling to the coastal tourist village Tarkarli via Kolhapur. The deceased woman was 67-year-old.

Madhukar was arrested after being booked for negligent driving. The Kolhapur Police has reportedly registered a case under the IPC Act 304A, 337, 338, 279 and 184.

Ajinkya is currently on national duty for the Sri Lanka ODI series, though he has not found a place in the playing XI.