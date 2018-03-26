Rahane likely to lead Rajasthan Royals if Smith steps down

Things seem to be getting uglier for Steve Smith who stepped down as Australia team skipper and now is in line to be axed from Rajasthan Royals top job even before the campaign gets underway in 10 days time after admitting to ball-tampering during the third Test match against South Africa.

India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya is likely to lead the one-time champions for the 11th edition.

The ICC on Sunday handed Smith a one-Test suspension and docked his full match fees as per its code of conduct.

Smith could face more stringent action from Cricket Australia and the board is considering to ban the cricketer and his deputy David Warner for life after having ruined the image of cricketing heavyweights with a disgraceful act.

However, The BCCI and Royals heaved a sigh of relief after Smith escaped with a mild punishment fror the ICC.

"Now the ball is completely in Rajasthan Royals' court. Yes, Smith was dishonest in allowing a youngster to tamper with the ball. He has set a very bad example but Rajasthan's plans revolve around Smith," a senior BCCI official told PTI today.

"We think Rajasthan will like to start with a clean slate without any controversy. So it would be easier if Smith decides to play as a batsman only and let someone else take over the mantle of captaincy," the official said.

India's Test vice-captain Rahane is also saleable as a brand -- a must for all IPL franchises.

Rahane was one of Royals' premier performers before they were banned for two years in the wake of the 2013 spot-fixing scandal.