Rabada ruled out of IPL 11

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada handed Delhi Daredevils a huge blow as he was ruled out of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a lower back injury, which may keep him out of action for three months.

Rabada felt tightness and discomfort during the fourth Test against Australia in Johannesburg with subsequent scans revealing the injury.

Commenting on the injury, Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee said, “Kagiso has been diagnosed with a lower back stress reaction which will rule him out of cricket action for up to three months."

"He will need a month's break from all physical activity before commencing with a rehabilitation programme to get him ready for the series against Sri Lanka in July.

He is not the first star pacer to have been ruled out of the IP. Australia's Mitchell Starc too will miss the IPL for KKR due to a "tibial bone stress in his right leg".

Delhi Daredevils will start their campaign against Kings XI Punjab on April 8.