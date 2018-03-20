Rabada found not guilty, to play next Test match

South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada has been allowed to play international cricket with immediate effect, he will available for selection when South Africa face Australia in the third Test match on March 26.

Rabada has been found not guilty of the charge of making inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a player following a hearing before the Right Honourable Michael Heron QC on Monday.

However, the 22-year-old has been found guilty of conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game, an offence under Article 2.1.1 of the Code. He has been handed one demerit point and has been charged 25% of the match fees.

This brings the player’s demerit points to a cumulated total of 7 and he is free to play with immediate effect.