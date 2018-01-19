Rabada desperately wants a whitewash

New Delhi: Having defeated India in Cape Town and Centurion, South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada says the hosts are gunning for a whitewash of India when the two teams meet at Wandered in Johannesburg on January 24.

"Obviously we know how to play fast bowling and we've got respect for their attack. Every game you go into, you want to win. So obviously we want to get a whitewash against India."

The 22-year-old that India are too much dependent on their skipper Virat Kohli, who hit his 21st Test century in the second test match.

"I think they do rely on him. But it is just like we rely on a couple of players too. I'm not saying India don't have any quality players, they do. But it's just a fact – Kohli scores most of their runs.

“It is really enjoyable bowling to the likes of him. He was named ICC Player of the Year (sic), so it's quite cool to go up against the best."

However, the pacer was surprised with India’s pace attack which did a commendable job in the first two matches.

"The fast bowlers are excited to bowl at the Wanderers. We always are as it has pace, bounce and swing. Bumrah is a very good bowler, he's already opening the bowling now. He's done very well with the one-day stuff and now he's doing very well in the Test matches too.

"Mohammed Shami is very experienced and got some pace. Umesh Yadav, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who caused a lot of trouble in Cape Town, they've got good fast bowlers."