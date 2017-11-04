Sindhu hits out at airline staff for 'rude' behaviour





World number two Sindhu claimed that the staff behaved rudely with her and an airhostess intervened to advise him against doing so."Ground staff (skipper) Mr Ajeetesh behaved very badly and rudely with me. When the air hostess Ms Ashima tried to advise him to behave properly with the passenger (me), but to my surprise he behaved very rudely with her. If these type of people work for a reputed airline like Indigo they will spoil their reputation," Sindhu wrote on her twitter handle.The champion shuttler added, "Sorry to say ..i had a very bad experience??when i was flying by 6E 608 flight to Bombay on 4th nov the ground staff by name Mr ajeetesh."The airline is yet to respond to the accusations made by Sindhu.The ground staff apparently objected to her carrying her kit-bag which had her racquets inside it. She normally carries them as hand luggage.It was learnt that the staffer told her to get rid of her kit-bag very rudely.Sindhu's father was also travelling with her."The ground staff misbehaved with Sindhu while handling her kit bag. Sindhu had requested him to handle it with care as there were racquets inside. But the person behaved rudely."The air hostess tried to interfere but he was also rude to her. One should not behave with a lady like that, so Sindhu tweeted. She was hurt," Sindhu's father Ramanna told PTI.Sindhu is one of the country's most celebrated sportspersons having won an Olympic silver medal besides bagging three World Championship medals.