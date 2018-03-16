KXIP request BCCI to reschedule IPL matches in Mohali

New Delhi: The Punjab Cricket Association has requested the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to reschedule two league matches of Kings XI Punjab due to maintenance work at the Chandigarh airport from May 12 to May 31, forcing it to remain shut in during aforementioned period.

As per the IPL 2018 fixture, Kings XI Punjab are scheduled to play four home games at the IS Bindra stadium in Mohali between May 4 and 14.

“We have received a request from PCA and IPL’s governing council will surely look into it because this is a genuine problem,” BCCI acting president CK Khanna told Time of India

KXIP will start their Mohali campaign against Mumbai Indians on May 4 and followed Rajasthan Royal on May 6. But, they are considering changes for the game against Kolkata Knight Rider on May 12 and Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 14.

The Punjab based outfit will also play 3 matches in Indore – A home away from home.

The IPL Governing Council including top brass BCCI officials are scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss various issues before IPL 11 gets underway and the discussion regarding rescheduling is likely to be taken on in the meeting.