Pune to lose IPL play-offs, Kolkata, Rajkot in reckoning

New Delhi: The chopping and changing of venues in the eleventh edition of IPL continued as BCCI has now decided to shift the two play-offs matches from Pune to Kolkata or Rajkot to maintain equal distribution of matches.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is set to host six home matches of Chennai Super Kings after the M A Chidambaram Stadaium lost out because of protests regarding the Cauvery Water dispute.

As of now, Kolkata and Rajkot are the two venues that have emerged as frontrunners to host these matches.

It is learnt that the IPL Governing Council wants to follow the policy of fair distribution of matches across all the venues.

Once Pune was awarded six CSK matches, it was decided that to maintain fairness, BCCI will opt for other venues giving them a chance to host marquee matches like the Eliminator on May 23 and Qualifier on May 25.

"As of now, the alternative venue has not been finalised. It will be either Kolkata or Rajkot that will get to host the two Play-Offs. Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah is keen on Rajkot getting a couple of marquee matches. It will be decided soon," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

When MCA president Abhay Apte was asked about the shift of play-off games, he said: "Till now, we have not got any official communication from the IPL governing council. There is nothing to be upset about if the Play-Off is shifted elsewhere. All the units work under the aegis of BCCI. We are one team. We got CSK matches as there were problems in Chennai."

CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya also spoke on the same vein.

"We would not want to take away anyone's allocated matches but given an opportunity, we are always ready," Dalmiya said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Daredevils are also set to lose the opportunity of playing in front of their home crowd after the Delhi High Court declined to pass any interim order allowing use of Ferozshah Kotla stadium's old club house for broadcasting matches without which no fixtures can be held.