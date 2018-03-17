Pune to host two playoff matches in IPL 11

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will hold two games including the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in the upcoming IPL season scheduled to start from April 7. Acting on the request made by the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), the IPL Governing Council on Friday awarded the two playoff games this season to Pune.

"For the play-off, there was a suggestion that since Rising Pune Supergiant (which is now defunct) was the runners-up last time, we should give first priority to Pune. If the Pune stadium and the wicket is ready, the first priority would be given to Pune, if not, then we will consider Kolkata for the playoffs," IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla said after the GC meeting on Friday.

The matches will be played at the MCA stadium in Gahunje on May 23 and 25.

The eliminator and the second qualifier of the playoffs are usually held at the home venue of the previous-season's runners-up. Going by the logic Pune would have been the automatic choice but since Rising Pune Supergiant are no longer part of the tournament, Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, had been pushing to host the games.

In a move to eliminate rival states from staking claim, MCA president Abhay Apte in an e-mail, wrote to IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla, stressing on the "unwritten rule" that the previous year's runners-up host the playoff games.