Afridi removes Pollard with a magical leg-spinner

Kieron Pollard, Saif Badar and Shoib Malik. There is another thing in common between these three right-handers apart from the fact that they all represent Multan Sultans in the third edition of Pakistan Super League – there were all cleaned up by Shahid Afirdi on Saturday night.

Afiridi, who has not been far from making headlines with his all-round skills in the PSL, produced three tremendous deliveries to break the middle order of Multan’s batting line-up. While all three had elements to fox the batsman, his loopy leg-spinner was by far the best delivery he has bowled in the entire season.

Known to outdo the batsmen with his fast and flat flippers, Afirdi bamboozled Pollard with a perfectly flighted leg spinner that gripped, turned and hit the top of Pollard’s off stump, leaving a big question mark on his face.

Benefit of doubt must be given to Pollard for not putting a big stride forward as not many would would expect Afridi to turn his leg spinners a mile.

Aftar picking up Pollard, Afridi sent back youngster Saif Badar after he had hit him for huge six over long-off. In the very next over, Shoaib Malik lost his off stump to a similar delivery like Badar, that beat him for pace.

The former Pakistan captain picked up 3 for 18 in his four-over spell and was also adjudged Man of the Match as it was his performance that helped Karachi skittle out Multan for 125, to take the top spot with a 63-run win.

Earlier, Joe Danly (78 off 55) and Babar Azam’s (58 off 39) blistering half-centuries enabled Karchi to post a formidable 188 for 3 batting first.