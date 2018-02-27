PSL: Afridi heroics gives hat-trick of wins to Karachi Kings

There is a reason why Shahid Afridi is still the toast of T20 franchises across the globe. His three-dimensional abilities can turn the fortunes for his side at any point of the match. On Monday, bowling – his strongest attribute, initiated a middle order slide on Lahore Qalandars enabling Karachi Kings to romp home with a 27-run win in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The win, their third in as many matches strengthened their position on the of the charts after 8 matches in the PSL.

Afridi, who grabbed headlines with an age defying one-handed stunner a couple of days earlier, let his leg spin do the talking after Lahore had got off to a stunning start. Chasing a target of 160, captain Brendon McCullum’s blistering innings took Lahore to 68 for 1 in the powerplay when Afridi was introduced into the attack. He immediately put the brakes and accounted for Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman for 19.

Fakhar’s wicket led to McCullum’s (44 off 30) and then Afridi foxed Umar Akmal with an enticing leg spinner to get him stumped for 6 in the very next over.

Afridi struck in his third over too, removing Sohail Akhtar for 9, when the right hander looked to loft him over long off.

Left-arm seamer Usman Khan polished off the tail and returned with a three-wicket haul but the main damage was done Afridi, who had impressive figures of 4 overs 3 for 19.

Earlier, Afridi started off his innings with a first ball six but could not carry on to get more as he out caught the very next ball.

It was Ravi Bopara’s 34-ball half century that enabled Karachi to put on a fighting 159 on board, which proved to be enough.