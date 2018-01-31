Protea quicks change strategy to counter Indian batsmen

New Delhi: After losing the three-Test rubber 1-2, India will be eager to bounce back when they face South Africa in the opener of the six-match One-day International (ODI) series in Durban on Thursday.

Despite losing the Test series, the Virat Kohli-led side will take a lot of heart from their performance in the final match in Johannesburg, which they won by 63 runs on a "poor" Wanderers pitch.

The ‘deadly’ Wanderers pitch had a lot of grass which provided the ball with an extra bounce, creating horror situations for the batsmen. However, the Indian batsmen stood strong in the middle despite threatening delivery from the South Africa pacers and guided India to sophisticate total in the second innings.

With Virat and Co. accustomed to South Africa’s bowling attack, the hosts are drawing different strategies to counter Indian batsmen.

Ahead of the ODI series opener, South Africa’s ‘fab’ four was seen working on their Yorkers. A piece of Rubber was placed on the pitch and the bowlers were given a target to hit that.

The piece of rubber, which is about 3 and a half feet in width, was placed at around 4 feet inside the stumps. It was placed at where the batsmen generally take their stance.