Protea Gen-Next not yet ready to take on quality opposition: Smith

New Delhi: Virat Kohli led Indian team outfoxed injury-ravaged South Africa in the first three encounter and former Protea skipper Graeme Smith feels this is an indicator that South Africa’s Gen-next is “not quite ready” to take on quality opposition.

India are on the cusp of historic series win across all formats as they have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the six-match rubber. Despite losing the Test series, the visitors have retaliated in style and will aim to aim the seal the series and take the top spot in the ICC ODI ranking when they take on the hosts in Johannesburg on Saturday.

"India team is very deservingly 3-0 up in the series. While South Africa have lost three key players (AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock) to injuries but it also showed that next generation of South African cricketers is not quite ready to take it on," Smith told PTI on the sidelines of St. Moritz Ice Cricket tournament.

"I think Cricket South Africa needs to think how they would want to blood and develop the youngsters in order to get them up to the level where they can perform. I am extremely disappointed with their performance but one must give credit to India as they have played outstanding cricket," added South Africa’s longest-serving international captain.

Smith, who played 117 Tests for South Africa, made no bones about the fact that the current series, which looks like going India's way, will have a big impact on the transition phase the Proteas are going through.

"At the moment, it looks like a big series loss for the team and it could be disappointing. Post-2019 (World Cup), I think we would lose a couple of players (like AB de Villiers) and this series, in particular, showed that next level of players have a lot of work to do in order to get up to the standards where they can at least be competitive.