Prithvi Shaw included in Mumbai's Vijay Hazare squad

New Delhi: India’s U19 captain Prithvi Shaw has been included in the 16-member Mumbai squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, an inter-state ODI-Day International, which is scheduled to take place in Chennai from February 5.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare will lead the side in the prestigious tournament.

Apart from Shaw, the squad includes opener Jay Bista, Mumbai's 'go to' man this season Siddhesh Lad, experienced batsmen Surya Kumar Yadav and Akhil Herwadkar.

The bowling attack will be led by Dhawal Kulkarni, who has been named as the vice-captain. Medium pacer Akash Parkar, who had a decent last Ranji Trophy season, is also in the squad.

After failing to win the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament (T20 format), the Mumbai players would be keen to make a mark in the Vijay Hazare trophy, which will be played till February 14 in Chennai.

Mumbai take on Madhya Pradesh in their opening game on February 5, Gujarat on January 6, Tamil Nadu on January 8, Rajasthan on January 9, Goa on January 12 and Andhra on January 14 in Group C.

Squad: Aditya Tare (captain), Dhawal Kulkarni (vice captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Akhil Herwadkar, Jay Bista, Shivam Dube, Shashank Singh, Eknath Kerkar, Aakash Parkar, Dhrumil Matkar, Royston Dias, Shams Mulani, Shubham Ranjane, Shivam Malhotra and Prithvi Shaw.