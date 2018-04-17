Pressure situations bring the best out of me: Nitish Rana

After achieving a rare feat of dismissing AB De Villiers and Virat Kohli on consecutive balls in KKR’s first match against RCB, confidence gained by part time spinner Nitish Rana has reflected in his batting as well. The recent knock of 59 off 35 balls by the southpaw against Delhi Daredevils was the latest example of the confidence carried forward.

After receiving the man of the match award for his scintillating knock on Monday, 24-year-old Nitish revealed that pressure situations bring the best out of him and excelling under pressure has been his forte.

"I had said that the last time as well -- when there is pressure, I seem to do better. I was happy that there was pressure, I enjoy playing under pressure," Rana told reporters after the lopsided IPL clash at the Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 13th match of the league thumped visitors Rajasthan Royals by a massive 71 runs. Andre Russell blasted a 12-ball 41 along with Rana's 35-ball 59 to help KKR pile up a mammoth 200/9. In reply, Delhi were bundled out for 129 as Sunil Narine (3/18) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/32) triggered a collapse.

Elaborating on the win Rana who has scored 127 runs so far in four matches at an average of 31.75 said, "It was an important game for us since we had lost the last two in a row."

KKR got back to winning ways after slumping to two consecutive defeats against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

In their tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rana had come good with bat and ball to guide his side to a victory.

Asked how big has been his contribution in both the triumphs, Rana played down his role to team effort.

"Everyone has made a contribution in today's game. Take for example, Kuldeep's two wickets - Rishabh Pant and Glenn Maxwell. We thought at that point in time, those wickets were very important. I don't think I had such a huge role, everyone's been assigned a certainly responsibility, I just had to fulfil my part, so did the others."

The 24-year-old Delhi boy added that the plan was to bat till the end. Rana got out in the 19th over to Chris Morris.

"The plan was to keep going till the very end. I was seeing the ball even in the first game, I knew I was batting well, even in the third match, unfortunately I got out in that early. I kept it in my mind that I am in good touch, I should hold one end and finish the job. I always knew if the spinners come in, it's very easy for my game. I was waiting for them, both of who turn the ball into me. Our plan was always to go till the end," he said.

Russell's blitzkrieg which took the game away from Delhi, did not overshadow Rana's innings, opined the southpaw.

"Our styles and roles are different. Our game plan is pretty much so that I take care of one end, and if there is Russell or the other big-hitting guys that we have, they will go for their shots."

KKR next take on Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Wednesday.