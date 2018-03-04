Prasad appointed bowling coach of Kings XI Punjab

A week after naming R Ashwin the captain, Kings XI Punjab have now roped in former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad as their bowling coach barely a couple of days after he resigned as the chief of junior national selection panel.

"Venkatesh Prasad, former right-arm medium-fast bowler and ex-chairman of the junior national selection committee (BCCI) comes on board as the team’s bowling coach," Kings XI Punjab said in a statement.

Prasad's resignation as the cheif of junior selection committee came less than a month after India lifted their fourth title at the Under-19 World Cup.

Prasad, who has worked as the head of the junior national selection committee for 30 months, of late shared a cold relationship with the BCCI mandarins.

With former Australian batsman Brad Hodge already on board as the head coach, KXIP have a formidable support staff for the upcoming season.

Aggregating more than 7000 runs in this format of the game, Hodge is sure to shake things up for Kings XI Punjab and will lead the team forward under the guidance of team mentor Virender Sehwag.

Hodge said, "The team we've managed to get together is absolutely phenomenal. Each member of our coaching staff brings bundles of experience and insight that will help us reach the perfection we strive for here at Kings XI. It's a truly exciting prospect."

Delhi player Mithun Manhas is back with the squad as assistant coach and joining him are Nishant Thakur, Shyamal Vallabhjee and Nishanta Bordoloi who will serve as the franchise's strength and conditioning coach, technical coach and fielding coach respectively.

Sehwag said "We are glad to have a foreign coach join the team this year along with Venkatesh. I hope the team benefits hugely from their collective experiences."