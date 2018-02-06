Porel likely to miss Vijay Hazare Trophy

New Delhi: In a strong blow to Bengal’s campaign, India’s U19 World Cup star Ishan Porel is likely to miss ongoing Vijay Hazare one-day tournament due to a foot injury.

As a precautionary measure, he (Porel) has been advised rest. We don't want to aggravate his injury," an official told PTI.

Porel missed India’s few matches in the World Cup after taking a knock during the tournament opener against Australia.

However, he made a comeback in the quarter-final against Bangladesh and played a pivotal role during India’s semi-final clash against Pakistan, scalping four wickets. Porel was also instrumental in the finals against Australia, adding two wickets to his name and helping India to historic fourth World Cup title.

"He's not fully recovered, and bowled with pain on his foot. Such a kind of injury would take a minimum three weeks to recover," Das, who had a word with Porel after the injury,

Bengal had a tough start to their campaign as they lost to Maharashtra in the opening encounter of Group B in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.