Pollard, Russell, Narine, Bravo opt out of World Cup Qualifiers

In what could turn out to be a huge blow to West Indies in their bid qualify for the main draw of the ODI World Cup in 2019, Kieron Pollard Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Darren Bravo have all opted out of the World Cup Qualifiers, choosing to play in the Pakistan Super League instead.

The Pakistan Super League, beginning from February 22 will clash with World Cup Qualifiers that begins from March 4.

All of the West Indian stars have been playing in the PSL for different franchises for last two years. But their decision to choose it over representing their country has again given rise to speculations about their commitment.

The only shining light for the West Indies is the availability of Chris Gayle Marlon Samules. . "We are pleased that Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels have indicated their full support and commitment to the cause. Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo and Andre Russell however indicated that they were unavailable to help us qualify as their priority was playing in the Pakistan Super League," said Courtney Browne, chairman of selectors of West Indies Cricket Borad.

The 15-member West Indies squad for the World Cup Qualifiers will be lead by Jason Holder. Right handed attacking batsman Jason Mohammed has been named as the vice-captain of the squad.

T20 captain Carlos Brathwaite has made a comeback into the side after a gap of 10 months.

The qualifiers will take place in Zimbabwe and West Indies will fight it out with the hosts and latest ICC full-time members Afghanistan and Ireland for a spot in the main draw.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (capt), Jason Mohammed (vice-capt), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Marlon Samuels, Shai Hope (wk), Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cotterell, Nikita Miller, Kesrick Williams, Kemar Roach, Shimron Hetmyer, Devendra Bishoo.