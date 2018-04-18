Police allows Shami to join DD after 3-hour interrogation

Kolkata: India pacer Mohammed Shami on Wednesday got a temporary relief from Kolkata Police to join his Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils (DD) following a three-hour interrogation.

Facing summons from Kolkata Police after his wife had filed multiple cases including those of infidelity and domestic violence, Shami was held back here after Delhi's IPL fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on April 16.

"We have got no objection in Shami joining his IPL side. But if need be, we will call him again," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Praveen Tripathi told reporters after Shami's grilling that lasted a little over three hours.

"We can call him anytime but at this point of time, we don't find it is necessary. He's fully cooperating in this case," Tripathi added.

It is learnt that Shami will leave tonight to join his franchise DD in Bengaluru where they play a match against the Virat Kohli-led side on April 21.

Asked whether they are satisfied with the findings, the police officer said, "Satisfaction is not the answer. We examined him professionally, got our answers and after that the investigation will take its course."

Shami did not talk to the media and was seen whisked away by a police escort from the "in" gate of the police headquarters, while hordes of media and camerapersons were asked to wait at the "out" gate with a police cordon in place.

"I've no idea about the police escort. It's not in my knowledge. Please clarify this with the headquarters, safety and security of Indian players is a different issue," Tripathi said.

Shami's elder brother Hasib Ahmed, who was also booked in the case, was also summoned as he checked in about two hours in advance, but both left together.

"The two were interrogated separately as well as together," Tripathi said.

Shami was in Kolkata for the first time since his wife, Hasin Jahan, made startling claims on her Facebook page about infidelity and domestic abuse and posted screenshots of the pacer's alleged chats with multiple women, last month.

While Shami denied all the allegations, Jahan filed a written complaint against the cricketer on March 8.

An FIR was lodged against Shami and his four family members in Jadavpur police station of the city.

The four are Shami's mother Anjuman Ara Begum, sister Sabina Anjum, brother Mohammed Hasib Ahmed and his wife Shama Parveen.

On March 19, Jahan recorded her confidential statement before a magistrate in Alipore court.

Shami was also subjected to a probe by the Indian Cricket Board's anti-corruption unit after his wife accused him of receiving money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai.

Hasin Jahan had gone to meet Shami after the pacer met with a road accident near Delhi but the meeting had ended in acrimony.

Shami and Jahan were married on April 7, 2014, about two years after they met at a KKR party. They have a two-and-a-half-year old daughter.