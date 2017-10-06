PM welcomes the world for India's first FIFA tournament

The World Cup starts today with matches in Delhi and Mumbai."A warm welcome and best wishes to all teams taking part in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. I am sure the World Cup will be a treat for football lovers," the Prime Minister said.Modi will be a part of the World Cup's opening day proceedings, which will include a small ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.The tournament will be played in six cities -- New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Kochi and Margao.Modi will be accompanied by FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura and Head of FIFA tournaments Jaime Yarza on the inaugural day.Indian football greats I.M. Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia and current national team captain Sunil Chhetri are also likely to be a part of the historical moment.