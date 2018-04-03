Philander destroys Australia in 90 minutes, SA take series 3-1

Vernon Philander wreaked havoc, picking up six wickets as South Africa bowled Australia out inside 90 minutes of the final day to register their biggest Test win and take the four-match series 3-1 at the Wanderers, Johannesburg.

That Australia were broken was there for everyone to see but South Africa seized the opportunity better than anyone else, inflicting a 492-run victory over the visitors – their worst ever in Test cricket.

The fourth Test was the only one in which no untoward incident took place, allowing cricket to take the centre stage and South Africa clearly emerged the better side.

Philander literally ran through the Australian middle order, picking up six wickets in the morning session to bowl them out for 119.

Resuming the day 88 for 3, the Tim Paine-led Australian side lost their remaining seven wickets for 31 runs inside 17 overs.

It was Philander all the way on Day 5. Philander struck twice in the first over of the day. He had Shaun Marsh caught at gully off the first ball. An inside edge looped off the batsman's thigh pad to Temba Bavuma.

Four balls later Mitchell Marsh was caught behind without a run having been added to the overnight 88 for three. It was Philander's 200th wicket in his 54th Test.

Peter Handscomb was next, bowled off an inside edge for 24 as he tried to withdraw his bat - an almost exact replica of his first-ball dismissal in the first innings.

Tim Paine and Pat Cummins were unable to repeat their defiant stand of the first innings, with Paine caught behind for seven and Cummins bowled for one.

Chadd Sayers was caught at third slip off the first ball he faced. At that stage Philander's figures for the morning were 5.2-2-3-6.

Morne Morkel, playing in his final Test, had been given a guard of honour by his teammates and support staff when he walked on to the field at the start of the day.

With nine wickets down, Morkel was given the ball but was unable to add to his 309 Test wickets. The final wicket fell to a run-out, with Nathan Lyon failing to beat Aiden Markram's throw from point as he went for a second run off Morkel's bowling.