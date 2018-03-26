PCB includes three uncapped players for T20 series against Windies

New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20 series against the West Indies. The selectors have included three uncapped players in the squad for the series scheduled to start from Sunday in Karachi.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, all-rounder Hussain Talat and hard-hitting batsman Asif Ali were included in the side after their impressive performances in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League.

Asif struck an eight-ball 26 with four sixes on Sunday to lead Islamabad United to their second PSL title against Peshawar Zalmi in an exciting final played out before a packed crowd celebrating its first big-time cricket match in nine years.

Talat and Asif played for the Islamabad outfit in the PSL, while Afridi figured for Lahore Qalanders, taking a five-for in one match.

The selectors also rewarded left-arm pacer Rahat Ali for his impressive bowling in the PSL, as he makes a comeback to the team after last playing in Australia in December, 2016.

Rahat who has played 20 Tests and 14 ODIs last played in a Test in Brisbane.

The selectors, however, had no spot for veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez who is struggling to get his bowling action cleared by the ICC while experienced pacer Wahab Riaz has also been overlooked despite bowling well in the PSL.

The three T20 games against the West Indies will be played on April 1, 2 and 3.

Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Capt), Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Nawaz, Shahdab Khan, Muhammad Aamir, Hasan Ali, RahatAli, Usman Khan Shinwari and Shaheen Shah Afridi.