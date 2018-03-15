A choker calls Virat Kohli a joker

Sublime, superb, aggressive, arrogant, Mr. chaser, and the list of adjectives keep growing with Virat Kohli’s achievements. But Kohli and his numerous followers both on and off the field would need magnifying glasses of the highest quality and some rather outrageous thinking to relate him to a joker or clown. Well, not any more, according to a former South African spinner.

The Indian captain was rather unceremoniously termed a ‘joker’ and dragged into the ‘whether Rabada deserved another ban’ debate, even without his knowledge. Paul Harris, a former South African left-arm spinner took his defensive stance towards Rabada a little too far for comfort by dragging Kohli into the argument and even accusing the ICC of favouring the Indian skipper despite his ‘joker-like’ behavior throughout the three-match Test series in South Africa in January.

“I watched Kohli behave like a clown for three tests here in SA and nothing. Seems to me that ICC either have an issue with Rabada or with the Proteas in general,” Harris wrote on his Twitter.

Harris, who represented South Africa in 37 Test matches, faced a lot of criticism for his tweet as netizens reacted strongly for his choice of words.

Mr. Paul Harris iam sure that virat kohli had became a nightmare for your bowlers thats why you are commenting something shitty about him virat doesnt made any physical contact to any of your players like rabadda had made to smith so just calm down sledging is just a part of game — Sarath (@sarathnair97) March 14, 2018

Dear paul harris . Please concentrate on ur career rather taking footage by talking about Virat Kohli. U proteas are chokers. Learn to play and nt choke at big events. And by the way who was clown in thd SA IND series it was vry clear. Do ur homework. Drink beer and go to bed. — Ishaq husaini (@Ishaqhusaini1) March 15, 2018

Oh, Dude, Paul @paulharris12 ! You just opened up the proverbial hornet's nest. This kinda talk actually endorses your team's CHOKER tag. See you at the IPL, with your begging bowls! — Aniket Warty (@funandlearning) March 13, 2018

So Kohli scoring loads of runs against SA make him clown ... Please stick to Rabada nd Warner and ICC ... If someone wants to play rugby and hit each other on field it's thr problem. Why bring Kohli in this..chokers mentality — Saurabh Thapliyal (@saurabhthapliya) March 14, 2018

While his disappointment towards ICC for slapping a two-match ban on Kagiso Rabada for his shoulder-jab to Australian captain Steve Smith after dismissing him in the second Test match is understandable, considering his availability can and did make a huge difference in the outcome of the four-match Test series, it inexplicable why he brought Kohli into the discussion.

Virat Kohli ‘s behavior has been a topic of discussion as much as his record-breaking feats have been but never has the right-hander received a suspension for his on-field behavior.

India’s No. 4 amassed 286 runs including a 153-run knock in the second Test match and only once did he fail to control his emotions during the three-match series, if that is what Harris was referring to.

The Indian captain was seen giving an animated send-off to his South African counterpart Faf du Plessis after his dismissal in the first Test match. But neither the on-field umpires nor the match referee felt there was any need to pull the reins on Kohli and understandably too.

Whereas, Rabada was found guilty of “inappropriate and deliberate physical contact”. He was fined 50 percent of his match fee and issued three demerit points after a disciplinary hearing following his denial of the charge.

Even after that incident Rabada did not feel the need to keep a check on his aggression and went on to give a mouthful to David Warner after bowling him in the second innings of the same Test match, attracting a level one breach of the ICC Code of Conduct, hearing for which is still pending.

Harris, evidently overlooked these and compared the young fast bowler’s outrageous behavior with Kohli’s aggression. Thankfully though, sense prevailed and he took the down the tweet before being bashed further on twitter.