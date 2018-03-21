Pattinson signs two-year contract with Brisbane Heat

Big Bash League franchise Brisbane Heat has roped in Australian speedster James Pattinson on a two-year deal, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Pattinson signs on from Melbourne Renegades, having missed the entire BBL 07 due to a back injury and was forced to undergo the knife in New Zealand.

The 27-year-old quick missed out on a place in the Ashes squad, owing to back and foot injuries. He has been out of action since July last year.

The Victorian pacer has recovered well since surgery and is expected to begin bowling again during the winter.

Heat head coach and former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori was delighted to add someone of Pattinson’s calibre to his squad.

"We identified some areas where we needed to improve on from last season, and James will help us deliver on some of that," Vettori said.

"James at his best is a handful for any batting side and we believe he will add another dimension to our club.

Pattinson made his Test debut against New Zealand as a 21-year-old and despite injury interruptions, he has managed to scalp 89 wickets across all formats.