Pat Cummins out of IPL with back injury

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians on Tuesday morning suffered a major blow after Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins was ruled out of the Indian Premier League with a back injury. Confirming the news Cricket Australia in a media release announced that the 24-year-old has "bone oedema in his vertebrae" – in other words, swelling in the joint, which is not the more serious stress fracture.

Cummins was bought by the Mumbai Indians for a whopping INR 5.4 crore in the auctions held in January. Cummins also missed the opening match of the tournament which his side lost to Chennai Super Kings in a final over thriller.

CA's Bupa Support Team Physiotherapist, David Beakley said: "Pat experienced some back soreness during the fourth Test in South Africa. Follow-up scans have confirmed that he has bone oedema in his vertebrae. It is important that Pat has time off bowling, to prevent the injury becoming more serious and consequently we have made the decision to rule Pat out of the IPL.

“Pat will now undergo a period of recovery and rehabilitation and we will look to re-scan him in a few weeks to assess the healing.Following this we will be in a better position to decide on Pat's return to play timeline including participation in the limited overs tour of the UK." Beakley added.

24-year-old Cummins played 13 consecutive Tests for Australia since being parachuted into the team on the India tour a year ago.

Cummins picked 21 wickets in the recently concluded tour of South Africa.