Pant’s six hitting ability quite similar to Yuvraj: Mandeep

New Delhi: Swashbuckling 48-ball 85 knock from Rishabh Pant on Saturday not only received praises from team mates and fans but also from the opposition as well. Though Daredevil’s Pant played the knock in a losing cause as AB de Villiers 39-ball-90 overshadowed the youngster's innings but in the post match conference Mandeep Singh appreciated the knock played by the 20-year-old comparing him to veteran Yuvraj Singh.

Drawing comparisons, Mandeep said that Pant's ability to hit sixes at will was strikingly similar to Yuvi’s in his best days.

"Rishabh is amazing. When we were growing up, we used to talk about Yuvraj Singh. Yuvi paa used to hit those big sixes more than anyone else. I think, in this generation, Rishabh is one name, who can smack sixes like him (Yuvraj) at will. He has immense ability," Mandeep replied to a PTI query.

Asked about his teammate De Villiers, Mandeep replied: "What can I say about AB? AB is AB. He does something or the other. I am lucky and blessed to be playing with him and witnessed one of his best innings. That's all I can say."

Mandeep reiterated that RCB is not just dependant on skipper Virat Kohli or De Villiers.

"When you have two world's best batsmen in your side, it is but natural that others are taken lightly. We are not heavily dependent on them, but since they are world's best batsmen a lot of focus is on them, which is natural," he said.