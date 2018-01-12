Pant’s quick-fire fifty helps Delhi register their second win

New Delhi: Former Delhi captain Rishabh Pant’s blistering 33-ball 51 helped the hosts register their second win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

After winning the toss Delhi invited Jammu and Kashmir to bat first. Taking the full advantage of the morning conditions, Delhi bowlers struck early on the Feroz Shah Kotla wicket. Both the openers returned to the pavilion without opening their accounts.

With wickets tumbling at regular intervals, the visiting team was not able recover and could only manage a paltry total of 100 for 9 wickets in available 20 overs. Only three of their batsmen were able to cross the double-digit mark.

In the second innings, Delhi batsmen went all guns blazing. Pant went after the weak bowling line-up and clobbered them all around the park. Pant in his inning of 51 smashed seven fours and two humungous sixes.

Sarthak Ranjan, on the other end, also scored 31 off 20 balls. The openers added 77 for the first wicket and ensured an easy win for the hosts.

Brief Scores

Jammu & Kashmir 100/9 in 20 overs (Parveez Rasool 37, Pawan Negi 3/27)

Delhi 101/2 in 11.3 overs (Rishabh Pant 51 off 33 balls, Sarthak Ranjan 31 off 20 balls). Delhi won by 8 wickets.