Pant fires again as Delhi beat TN by 8 wickets

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant one again played a blistering knock in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ensuring Delhi’s win against Tamil Nadu on Sunday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Pant hammered 33-ball 58 guiding Delhi to an easy eight-wicket win.

Chasing the target of 146, the stylish left-hander went all guns blazing against the opposition. He along with Gambhir (21 off 21 balls) gave Delhi a solid start adding 43 for the first wicket. After Gambhir’s departure Pant took on the charge and hammered Tamil Nadu bowlers all over the park. Pant smashed 7 fours and 3 sixes in his knock. After Pant got out, Nitish Rana clobbered 34 off 14 balls guided Delhi home with 5.4 overs to spare.

Earlier after winning the toss Delhi elected to bowl. Tamil Nadu went off to a flying start scoring 29 in 2.4 over. But Delhi made a solid comeback managing 3 wickets by the end of powerplay. Middle order batsmen Baba Aparajith (45) and Vijay Shankar (57) helped Tamil Nadu reach 145 for 7 at the end of 20 overs.

The season has been phenomenal for Pant so far. The left-hander scored his fourth consecutive 50-plus score in the tournament which includes a 32-ball ton against Himachal Pradesh. Pant, earlier was retained by Delhi Daredevils for a whopping 8 crore rupees for the upcoming season of the IPL.