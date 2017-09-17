Pandya, Dhoni power India to 281/7

Having won the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli decided to put total on the board but initially it looked like his decision had back fired as India was reduced to 87/5 before Dhoni and Pandya joined hands in the middle. The duo provided India with much needed 118-run stand for the sixth wicket.Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya wreaked havoc as he smashed the Aussies all over the ground and went on to complete his 3rd ODI fifty. His innings included 5 fours and 5 maximums.While, former skipper MS Dhoni began on a slow start but later packed his innings 4 fours and 2 sixes as he got to his 66th ODI fifty in the process. He became the second only India batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to complete 4000 ODI runs on home soilFor Australia, Nathan Coulter-Nile was the impressive bowler as he returned with 3/44 in 10 overs. While, talismanic all-rounder Marcus Stoinis clinched 2 wickets for 54 in 10 overs.