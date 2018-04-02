Pakistan scripts winning return to Karachi, register second biggest win in T20I

New Delhi: Pakistan thumped a depleted West Indies side by a mammoth 143 runs in the first of three Twenty20s in Karachi on Sunday, the first international match in the city for nine years.

Batting first after losing the toss, the hosts equalled their highest-ever T20 score, with Hussain Talat top-scoring with a 37-ball 41, opener Fakhar Zaman getting a 24-ball 39 and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed hitting 38 off 22 balls. Towards the end Shoaib Malik’s unbeaten 14-ball 37 blitzkrieg helped Pakistan post 203-5 in their designated quota of 20 overs. Barring pacer Keemo Paul’s 4-0-26-1, all the Windies bowlers proved expensive and gave away runs with an economy of over 9 RPO.

Chasing a mammoth target the visitors were bowled out for their lowest T20 total of 60 in 13.4 overs. Top scorer Marlon Samuels could only muster 18 off 19 balls with seven batsmen getting out on single digits. Pacer Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Amir along with all-rounder Shoaib Malik bagged 2 wickets respectively while Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan and Hussain Talat picked a wicket each.

Hasam Talat was adjourned Man of the Match for his blistering knock of 41.

The second match between the two sides will also be played at National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.