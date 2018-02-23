Pakistan retain top T20 ranking after ICC error

New Delhi: Australian cricket chiefs have clarified that Pakistan still hold the top position ICC T20 rankings by a slender margin, despite Australia’s T20 tri-series victory against New Zealand and England.

Earlier this week, cricket Australia that Australia would take the number one spot if they were unbeaten in the tri-series, a feat they achieved with a 19-run win over New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday.

But in a statement late yesterday, it said a "clerical error" by the International Cricket Council meant the calculation was wrong and Pakistan retain the number one ranking.

When rating points were rounded off, it said, Australia were second on 125.65, 0.19 points behind Pakistan on 125.84.

It means Australia have still not been rated the number one T20 side in the world since the shortest form of the game began in 2011.

Australia are currently ranked third in Tests and fifth in one-dayers.