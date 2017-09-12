Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir blessed with baby girl



Shukar Allhumdulilah blessed with the Rehmat of Allah😍😍😍😍😍Mashallah pic.twitter.com/S9UFoX6yDB

— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 12, 2017

Sharing a photo of him with the baby girl, Amir wrote, “Shukar Allhumdulilah blessed with the Rehmat of Allah!!! Mashallah.”The 25-year-old is currently with his wife in England and will miss Pakistan’s T20 series against the World XI side which begins on 12 September.Mohammad Amir got married to Nargis in a big fat wedding on 21 September 2016 in Lahore.Amir has represented Pakistan in 28 Tests, 36 ODI’s and 31 T20I and played a key role in Pakistan squad that lifted the ICC Champions Trophy in July 2017.