Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir blessed with baby girl

New Delhi: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and wife Narjis Khatun became proud parents to baby girl on Tuesday. The left-arm bowler took to Twitter to announce the birth of little angel.
Sharing a photo of him with the baby girl, Amir wrote, “Shukar Allhumdulilah blessed with the Rehmat of Allah!!! Mashallah.”
Shukar Allhumdulilah blessed with the Rehmat of Allah😍😍😍😍😍Mashallah pic.twitter.com/S9UFoX6yDB
— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 12, 2017
The 25-year-old is currently with his wife in England and will miss Pakistan’s T20 series against the World XI side which begins on 12 September.
Mohammad Amir got married to Nargis in a big fat wedding on 21 September 2016 in Lahore.
Amir has represented Pakistan in 28 Tests, 36 ODI’s and 31 T20I and played a key role in Pakistan squad that lifted the ICC Champions Trophy in July 2017.
For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 12 Sep 2017 03:55 PM