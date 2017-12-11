Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed banned for 12 months

Opening batsman Nasir Jamshed became the fifth Pakistani to get a suspension for his involvement in spot-fixing during the Pakistan Super League when an anti-corruption tribunal court found him guilty on Monday.

Jamshed was allegedly the middle man between players and an alleged bookie. He has denied all charges.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) legal adviser Taffazul Rizvi announced the verdict, saying the investigation into fixing charges was still under way.

"The three-member tribunal banned Jamshed for one year for non-cooperation with the investigation," Rizvi told media.

"PCB has not levelled any fixing charges on Jamshed as yet as there is another investigation under way against him in (the) UK."

Britain's National Crime Agency arrested Jamshed and one unnamed person five days after the spot-fixing allegations surfaced during the second edition of the PSL in February.

Former Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan was banned for five years -- with half of that sentence suspended -- while his fellow teammate Khalid Latif was also banned for five years and fined one million rupees ($9,460) in the same case.

Khan was charged for playing two dot balls during the PSL match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi as part of a spot-deal struck by Latif.

Spot-fixing is the practice of pre-determining the outcome of a specific part of a match in return for money.

Jamshed has played two Tests, 48 one-day internationals and 18 Twenty20 for Pakistan.

He was last included in Pakistan's World Cup 2015 squad as a replacement but was booed off by the crowd for being overweight and in poor form.

Another former opener Shahzaib Hasan is also under investigation in the case.

Paceman Mohammad Irfan (banned for one year) and spinner Mohammad Nawaz (banned for two months) have completed their sentences on not reporting fixing offers to the PCB.