 Pakistan on top of the world with New Zealand T20 series win
Pakistan marched back to the top of the ICC T20 rankings after registering an 18-run victory against New Zealand in the series decider.

Updated: 28 Jan 2018 05:30 PM
New Delhi: Pakistan marched back to the top of the ICC T20 rankings after registering an 18-run victory against New Zealand in the series decider.

The visitors came from behind to lift the three-match T20 series 2-1 and take back the top spot from New Zealand.

Batting first on a friendly wicket, Pakistan reached 181 for six with Fakhar Zaman making 46 off 36 at the top of the innings. Umar Amin led a late charge that saw 58 runs scored in the final four overs.

New Zealand, in reply, were never up with the run chase and managed 163 for six in their 20 overs.

The defeat followed a 48-run loss in the second game after New Zealand swept the one-day series and won the first T20.

The consecutive defeats, following an unbeaten 13-match winning streak across all formats against the West Indies and Pakistan, put a dampener on New Zealand's preparation for next month's triangular series with Australia and England.

