Pakistan gets trolled AGAIN after loss to India in U19 World Cup

New Delhi: India on Tuesday routed Pakistan in second semi-final of the U19 World Cup. India won the match by a mammoth margin of 203 runs. Chasing a target of 273 the arch rivals got bundled out for a paltry 69. Medium pacer Ishan Porel crushed the top-order claiming four wickets.

Earlier, Shubman Gill slammed his maiden ton of the tournament as he remained unbeaten on 102. Gills’s innings provided stability to the Indian innings. Along with Harvik Desai(20) and Anukul Roy (33) the top order batsman stitched partnerships and guided India to 272 for 9 at the end of 50 overs.

It was yet another loss for Pakistan against India in an ICC event. The epic saga came to a haul for a short while after the arch rivals managed to beat India in the finals of the Champions Trophy in 2017. But after Tuesday’s emphatic win the users on social media went berserk. Twitterati trolled the performance of Pakistan players in the semi-finals.

Here are some of the hilarious tweets that went viral

Be It #ICCU19WorldCup#Pakistan Is Born To Lose Against Us. Itna Kaun Haarta Hai Bhai😂🙏🇮🇳#INDvPAK #IndvsPak #PakvInd #PakVsIND #U19CWC — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 30, 2018

No one scored more than 18 runs in this Pakistani innings. I hope they understood the meaning of "Under-19" cricket correctly. #INDvPAK #ICCU19WorldCup — cricBC (@cricBC) January 30, 2018

Still don't know what Pak are chasing India's 272 or #ShubmanGill's 102 😂😂 #INDvPAK — Aiyaary Feb9th (@Emraan02688699) January 30, 2018

