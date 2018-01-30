 Pakistan gets trolled AGAIN after loss to India in U19 World Cup
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • SPORTS
  • Pakistan gets trolled AGAIN after loss to India in U19 World Cup

Pakistan gets trolled AGAIN after loss to India in U19 World Cup

India on Tuesday routed Pakistan in second semi-finals of the U19 World Cup. India won the match by a mammoth margin of 203 runs. Chasing a target of 273 the arch rivals got bundled out for a paltry 69. Medium pacer Ishan Porel crushed the top-order claiming four wickets.

By: || Updated: 30 Jan 2018 02:30 PM
Pakistan gets trolled AGAIN after loss to India in U19 World Cup

New Delhi: India on Tuesday routed Pakistan in second semi-final of the U19 World Cup. India won the match by a mammoth margin of 203 runs. Chasing a target of 273 the arch rivals got bundled out for a paltry 69. Medium pacer Ishan Porel crushed the top-order claiming four wickets.

Earlier, Shubman Gill slammed his maiden ton of the tournament as he remained unbeaten on 102. Gills’s innings provided stability to the Indian innings. Along with Harvik Desai(20) and Anukul Roy (33) the top order batsman stitched partnerships and guided India to 272 for 9 at the end of 50 overs.

It was yet another loss for Pakistan against India in an ICC event. The epic saga came to a haul for a short while after the arch rivals managed to beat India in the finals of the Champions Trophy in 2017. But after Tuesday’s emphatic win the users on social media went berserk. Twitterati trolled the performance of Pakistan players in the semi-finals.

Here are some of the hilarious tweets that went viral

For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Pujara set for second stint with Yorkshire

trending now

VIDEO
WATCH FULL: Saas Bahu Aur Saazish of Jan 29th, 2018
INDIA
Karnataka Assembly election: 'Will tell 20% Dalits in state that ...
VIDEO
Jan Man: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi government over Economic ...