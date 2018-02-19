One of our most balanced performances in recent times, Kohli after T20 opener

New Delhi: Skipper Virat Kohli termed India’s 28-run victory over South Africa in the T20 opener as "one of the most balanced performances" in recent times.

Shikhar Dhawan’s 72 and Bhuvneshwar’s career-best 5 for 24 outfoxed the hosts in the first match of the three-match rubber, two days after clinching the historic ODI series win on the South African soil.

In India’s 28-run victory, the tourists suffered an injury scare as Virat Kohli walked off the field during the Protea innings owing to gluten strain which he picked up during his batting.

"The injury was early on in the innings. It was in the glutes while taking a single. Thankfully it wasn't a hamstring. So I went off before I would tear a muscle," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

It was a complete team effort and Kohli acknowledged it.

"It was a really good wicket to bat on. Rohit and Shikhar were outstanding at the top. It was a total team batting performance and in the end, Bhuvi showing his experience - all in all, it was a good team effort.

"We were looking to do this in T20s for a long. It was one of our most balanced performances."

The hosts made a comeback for a while after India made a flying start after being put to bat first, but the visitors still managed to post a mammoth 203 in the designated 20 overs.

"With the ball, Bhuvi was showing his experience. We never let the run rate drop less than 10.5. I was thinking maybe 220 at the 16-over mark. The basic message to the team was we are here till 25th. We can't go away before that and have to make the best of every time here."

The skipper further said, "We wanted to make the most of the time we have left here. It's an opportunity to play for your country every time and we have fresh faces who are looking for those opportunities at all times so there's a new motivation every time."

South Africa captain JP Duminy said the lack of partnerships played a part in his side's defeat.

"Very disappointed. I think in terms of the first six overs with the fall we're always looking to take some wickets. And they're going to get boundaries. I was happy in fact. But we couldn't get any partnerships in.

"Pretty happy with our plans but we didn't get the lines right. I thought we could get over the line chasing this target but we didn't put the partnerships together. Very happy with the new guys. You can't fault them in this format, it's up to us experienced batsmen."

Man of the Match Bhuvneshwar, who returned figures of 5/24, said he aimed at bowling at the right areas.

"I just wanted to bowl in the good areas and it's a result of that. Seeing how they were bowling and how the wicket was, we planned our bowling and it worked for us.

"I enjoy bowling in the tough situations (at the start and end of the innings). The knuckle ball (with the seam up) is something I've been working on for almost a year. Nowadays you need to figure out new ways to get wickets."