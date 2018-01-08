 Oliver, Ngidi added to SA squad in Steyn's absence
Search

Oliver, Ngidi added to SA squad in Steyn's absence

South Africa have added fast bowlers Duanne Oliver and Lungi Ngidi for the second Test against India beginning January 13 at Centurion.

By: || Updated: 08 Jan 2018 11:45 PM
Oliver, Ngidi added to SA squad in Steyn's absence

Cape Town: South Africa have added fast bowlers Duanne Oliver and Lungi Ngidi for the second Test against India beginning January 13 at Centurion.

They have been brought as dual replacement for the injured Dale Steyn.

Oliver made his Test debut in 2016-17 and has played five Tests against Sri Lanka, England and Bangladesh.

Ngidi is yet to make his Test or ODI debut, but has played 3 T20Is. South Africa won the opening Test against India by 72 runs.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Deal Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyne, Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Duanne Oliver, Lungi Ngidi.

For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story After Cape Town loss, Kohli urges teammates to focus on partnerships

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: SAD! Shilpa Shinde CRIES BADLY in front ...
MOVIES
Name of 'Padmavati' movie officially changed to 'Padmavat', to ...
INDIA
5 Dead After Fire Breaks Out At A Restaurant In ...