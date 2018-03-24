NZ v ENG: Incessant rain forces washout on Day 3

The day three of the first Test match between New Zealand and England was called off due to rain with just 17 balls being bowled. The day 2 was also impeded by rain, allowing only 23.1 overs of play.

Kiwi batsman Henry Nicholls smashed his half-century before rain stopped play to take the hosts to a 175-runs lead.

Nicholls resumed at 49 not out and went on to a patient half-century which took three hours, 18 minutes and came from 143 balls with three fours. He was 52 not out when the rain began.

B.J. Watling was 18 not out, having added only one to his overnight score, and New Zealand were 233, having added four when players left the field. Tea was taken at that score.

New Zealand are still in a commanding position in the match, leading England by 175 runs after bowling out the tourists for 58 in 20.4 overs on the first day.

The rain is expected to persist on Saturday as well as Sunday and it will threaten the host's chances of securing a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.