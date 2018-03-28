NZ call Sodhi as replacement for Todd Astle

New Zealand cricket have called in Ish Sodhi as a like-for-like replacement for leggie Todd Astle for the second match against England. Astle misses out from the crucial Test match due to a side strain.

Astle took three for 39 in the first Test and coach Mike Hesson said the timing of the injury was unfortunate.

"Through some incredibly hard work, Todd's already overcome some injuries this summer, so for this to happen now is a cruel blow," Hesson said.

Sodhi comes into the Test side after taking a career-best 12 for 62 for Northern Districts this week in the domestic competition.

New Zealand won the first Test in Auckland by an innings and 49 runs.

The second and final Test begins in Christchurch on Friday.