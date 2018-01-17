Not surprised by team’s surrender in the second Test: Bedi  

New Delhi: Former India great Bishan Singh Bedi on Wednesday criticised team India’s preparation for the tour of South Africa. Bedi asserted that he was not surprised by team’s surrender in the second Test against the Proteas.

"There was no preparation. We wasted our time with the Sri Lankans. There was no sense in playing a weak team for one and a half month when we should be preparing for South Africa," Bedi told PTI.

Former India captain also questioned the timing of the Sri Lankan series. “You beat Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka and you then call them to India, for what?” said the spin great.

Chasing the target of 287 in the fourth innings, the star studded batting line up got bundled out for 151.

"It was supposed to be a tough tour and it required intense preparation. The Indian cricketers would have been better off playing domestic cricket or preparing themselves exclusively for the tour," Bedi said.

The legend also took a jibe at the selection process. Criticizing the selection of Rohit Sharma over vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, former India captain said, “I can only say that vice captain, who is part of the decision-making, is not playing. I can't agree with that. Rahane is not going to take this development positively. Why did you make him vice-captain if you had to drop him? ”

In the 2 Tests Rohit has scored a total of 78 runs with an average of 19.50.

The 135-run drubbing in Centurion on Wednesday ended India's nine-Test series winning run as South Africa took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.