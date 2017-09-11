No Shakib for Bangladesh in Tests for next six months

New Delhi: In what could be a setback to Bangladesh’s rise in Test cricket, world’s No.1 all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan has sought for a six-month break from the longest format.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is believed to have taken Shakib’s request seriously and will discuss the matter on Monday before announcing the Test squad for South Africa tour.
Shakib delivered a match-winning performance with both bat and ball scoring 84 in the first innings and picking up 5 wickets in each innings in Bangladesh’s historic Test win against Australia. The series ended in 1-1 but Shakib now wants a break from Test cricket in order to enhance is performance in the limited overs format.
"Shakib has submitted a letter to the BCB asking for a six-month break from Test cricket," Jalal Yunus, BCB's media committee chairman, confirmed.
If BCB does abide by Shakib’s request then Bangladesh will be without the services of their former captain in 4 Test matches – 2 each against South Africa and Sri Lanka. However, Shakib will be available for the 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is during the same time.
Notably, Sri Lanka limited overs captain Upul Tharanga had announced his six-month retirement from Test cricket about a week ago after the 0-9 drubbing his side took against India.
First Published: 11 Sep 2017 08:45 AM