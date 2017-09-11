No Shakib for Bangladesh in Tests for next six months

Photo: APThe Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is believed to have taken Shakib’s request seriously and will discuss the matter on Monday before announcing the Test squad for South Africa tour.Shakib delivered a match-winning performance with both bat and ball scoring 84 in the first innings and picking up 5 wickets in each innings in Bangladesh’s historic Test win against Australia. The series ended in 1-1 but Shakib now wants a break from Test cricket in order to enhance is performance in the limited overs format."Shakib has submitted a letter to the BCB asking for a six-month break from Test cricket," Jalal Yunus, BCB's media committee chairman, confirmed.If BCB does abide by Shakib’s request then Bangladesh will be without the services of their former captain in 4 Test matches – 2 each against South Africa and Sri Lanka. However, Shakib will be available for the 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is during the same time.Notably, Sri Lanka limited overs captain Upul Tharanga had announced his six-month retirement from Test cricket about a week ago after the 0-9 drubbing his side took against India.