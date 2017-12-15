No Malinga in SL's T20 squad for India series

Raising serious doubts over his cricketing career , veteran speedster Lasith Malinga was not included in the Sri Lanka T20 squad for the three-match series against India, starting December 20.

The list has been ratified by sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekera. The list however says Malinga has been rested without stating any reason for that.

This comes after Malinga had abruptly left before the Bangladesh Premiere League final citing personal reasons.

Malinga was not in the best of forms, conceding more than 10 runs per over in all the matches he played for Rangpur Riders.

The former captain was also ignored for ODI series against India.

Senior players Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Thirimanne have been rested. Vishwa Fernando and Dasun Shanaka have replaced them in the squad.

The first match will be played at Cuttack on December 20 followed by matches in Indore and Mumbai on December 22 and 24 respectively.

Squad: Thisara Perera(c), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando, Dusmantha Chameera.