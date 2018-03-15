Shakib boost for Bangladesh ahead of virtual semifinal against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh received a much-needed boost ahead of their virtual semifinal against Sri Lanka in the form of captain Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib, who was feared out of the entire Nidahas Trophy will join the Bangladesh squad ahead of the match on Friday, announced the Bangladesh Cricket Board. He will join the squad on Thursday afternoon.

The Bangladesh T20I captain has recovered from his finger injury suffered during the tri-series final against Sri Lanka on January 27. The injury forced Shakib out of the following Test and ODI series against Sri Lanka and also the first three matches of the Nidahas Trophy.

Therapis in Australia and Thailand helped in Shakib's quick recovery. Bangladesh will be bolstered with the all-rounder’s presence and he is expected to take over the reins from Mahmudullah, who hasn’t been able to lead from the front.

Mushfiqur Rahim has been the lone warrior for Bangladesh, slamming successive half-centuries against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. His unbeaten 72 was however not enough to take his side over the line against India as the slumped to a 17-run defeat on Wednesday.

With one win in their three matches, both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh need a win to meet India in the tournament final on Sunday.