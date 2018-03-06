Rishabh Pant's lusty shot lands Sri Lanka bowler in hospital

If Sri Lankan cricketers were not aware of Rishabh Pant’s hitting prowess then they got a first-hand experience of the same when the India stumper’s lusty hit smacked straight into the face of a net bowler on the eve of the tri-series opener in Colombo.

Known for his power-packed strokes, Pant was in no mood to mince words in the practice session and unfortunately, a young Sri Lankan bowler felt the wrath. Pant smashed a delivery straight back at the bowler and it hit him on his lips. The impact of the blow flooded the youngsters face with blood and the Indian practice was halted.

The Indian team management immediately informed their Sri Lankan counterparts. They sprang into action and rushed the bowler to a nearby hospital in one of their vehicles. India resumed their practice only after the net bowler was taken to hospital.

Pant is making a comeback into the Indian side after a gap of almost 8 months. Though his place in the playing XI is not yet guaranteed with the presence of experienced Dinesh Karthik, but Pant would like to believe he would get a game as a batsman, if not as a specialist keeper.

The left-handed wicket-keeper batsman has had a prolific season for Delhi, leading them to the Syed Mushtaq Ali domestic T20 tournament title, scoring at a strike rate of 180+ in almost every game. He had registered the second fastest T20 hundred of all time against Himachal Pradesh in the same tournament by reaching the landmark in 32 balls.

Pant has been included in the Indian side after regular keeper MS Dhoni was rested by the national selectors. India start off their tri-series campaign against hosts Sri Lanka on Tuesday.