Nidahas Trophy: India invite Bangladesh to bat in second T20I

New Delhi: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in their Nidahas Twenty20 tri-series match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.
India, who lost their opening match to hosts Sri Lanka, have fielded the same team.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma(C), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur.
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah(C), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.
For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.