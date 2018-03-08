 Nidahas Trophy: India invite Bangladesh to bat in second T20I
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in their Nidahas Twenty20 tri-series match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.

New Delhi: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in their Nidahas Twenty20 tri-series match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.

India, who lost their opening match to hosts Sri Lanka, have fielded the same team.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(C), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah(C), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

