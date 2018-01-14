Nic Pothas shuns Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh

New Delhi: Sri Lanka cricket team boarded the flight to Bangladesh without fielding coach Nic Pothas after he refused to be part of touring team over a dispute with the Cricket Board.

Pothas, who in charge of the Sri Lanka national team since July 2017, wanted him to be appointed as an assistant coach to Chandrika Haturusinghe but the management had refused to do so.

Pothas took over the reins of Lankan national team after an unexpected exit of Graham Ford following their poor show in Champions Trophy 2017.

Under Pothas guidance, Lanka suffered an embarrassing 9-0 defeat across all formats in their own backyard and also lost an ODI series to Zimbabwe at home.

The only positive point was Sri Lanka’s 2-0 Test series victory against Pakistan in UAE.

He is with Sri Lanka since 2016 and the contract is expected to run out this year.

The 1996 world champions will play a tri-nation ODI series against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe before locking horn with the hosts in the longest format.