 Neymar Jr slammed on social media for his insensitive tribute to Stephen Hawking
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • SPORTS
  • Neymar Jr slammed on social media for his insensitive tribute to Stephen Hawking

Neymar Jr slammed on social media for his insensitive tribute to Stephen Hawking

By: || Updated: 15 Mar 2018 07:44 PM
Neymar Jr slammed on social media for his insensitive tribute to Stephen Hawking
New Delhi: Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr drew flak on social media for his insensitive tribute to late Stephen Hawking, who died at the age of 76 on Wednesday.
The Brazilian star posted a photo on Twitter of himself in his shorts, sitting on the wheelchair with a quote from the physicist. The photo appeared to mock Stephen Hawking's disability.



“You have to have a positive attitude and get the best out of the situation you are in” the tweet, when originally translated from Portuguese read.
Following the tweet, social media went berserk as twitterati slammed the 26-year-old for his insensitive and offensive post.
















Neymar recently went through a successful surgery in Brazil on his injured right leg after he suffered a fractured metatarsal and a sprained ankle during the clash against Marseille last month. Neymar is expected to miss out the remainder of the season. Though the medical staff is hopeful that he will be ready to return for Brazil in the FIFA World Cup starting in Russia on June 14.

For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Australia beat Indian eves to wrap up ODI series

trending now

INDIA
Ayodhya Dispute: SC rules out activists' intervention, to hear ...
VIDEO
Mohammed Shami to produce before BCCI's anti-corruption bureau in ...
VIDEO
Twarit: BSP Chief Mayawati to hold a rally in ...