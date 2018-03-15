Neymar Jr slammed on social media for his insensitive tribute to Stephen Hawking



Você tem que ter uma atitude positiva e tirar o melhor da situação na qual se encontra.

Stephen Hawking pic.twitter.com/JE2MtyuT6b

— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 14, 2018



RIP Hawking and all but isn't it funny that Neymar is actually more disabled? https://t.co/HAIIPJSxF7

— - (@RashadJunior) March 14, 2018

Aight bro was the wheelchair REALLY necessary for this one tho https://t.co/htodugXzC0 — Andy (@_fernando_lo) March 15, 2018





Im glad you left Barca https://t.co/XfbpDxzAWE — Mexican GBE Leader (@vuhsace) March 14, 2018





In which #Brazil soccer idol Neymar appears to equate Stephen Hawking's disability with his own broken pinky toe. #StephenHawking https://t.co/PIoaGzeV9X — David Biller (@DLBiller) March 14, 2018





It’s the height of self-centeredness to put Hawking’s death in terms of yourself. Neymar’s temporary wheelchair situation is profoundly minor compared to the lifetime wheelchair situation Hawking had. I’m sure Neymar meant no harm, but come on. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) March 14, 2018





New Delhi: Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr drew flak on social media for his insensitive tribute to late Stephen Hawking, who died at the age of 76 on Wednesday.The Brazilian star posted a photo on Twitter of himself in his shorts, sitting on the wheelchair with a quote from the physicist. The photo appeared to mock Stephen Hawking's disability.“You have to have a positive attitude and get the best out of the situation you are in” the tweet, when originally translated from Portuguese read.Following the tweet, social media went berserk as twitterati slammed the 26-year-old for his insensitive and offensive post.Neymar recently went through a successful surgery in Brazil on his injured right leg after he suffered a fractured metatarsal and a sprained ankle during the clash against Marseille last month. Neymar is expected to miss out the remainder of the season. Though the medical staff is hopeful that he will be ready to return for Brazil in the FIFA World Cup starting in Russia on June 14.